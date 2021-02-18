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A 28 YEAR OLD WISCONSIN MOM DIES DAYS AFTER SECOND PFIZER SHOT
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150 views • February 18, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ouGJ19Vfi3B/
MIRROR SOURCE:
WakingtheFuture: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wakingthefuture/
28 years old and just 5 days after getting her second shot she had what appeared to be a brain aneurism. This is another very sad story and what is becoming the normal in this world.
Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the show
https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
MIRROR SOURCE:
WakingtheFuture: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wakingthefuture/
28 years old and just 5 days after getting her second shot she had what appeared to be a brain aneurism. This is another very sad story and what is becoming the normal in this world.
Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the show
https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
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