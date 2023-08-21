Create New Account
Trump's Triumphs #76: What The "Sam (Spiritual) Hell" Happened To Trump 2nd Term In 2020???
Golgotha's144,000
The election landslide was stolen in 2020 by the Fake Covid-19 Gremelin. Who we are still looking for but have never been found. Donal J. Trump's War-Speed Vaccine promotion played into the hands of the Demon-Rats who installed the puppet of Satan Joe Biden as a direct result.

Keywords
fake newsgerm theoryconstitutionjoe bidenfake sciencedonald j trumpcontagionvacinescovidwarp speedfouciburkes

