The biggest threat to our financial freedom - CBDC (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Sorelle Amore Finance at:-

https://youtu.be/P20tDdxy_yc



Get a very special offer from NordVPN here: https://nordvpn.com/sorelle ✉️ OUR NEWSLETTER: https://www.abundantia.co/

📚 OUR COURSE/MEMBERSHIP: http://jointheorder.co/





This is how they'll possibly take our financial freedom, via a CBDC. CBDC stands for Central Bank Digital Currency, and is a new form of digital money that is on the horizon for just about every nation on Earth.





CBDCs have already been launched fully in 11 countries, but are being tested in more than 100, including in nations that account for more than 95% of our planet's total GDP. In other words, if a CBDC hasn't hit your country yet, it very likely will soon. The criticism around CBDCs is that they will be used as the ultimate tool of surveillance and control, allowing governments to monitor citizens' every move. However, the United States and the Netherlands are already implementing laws to do just that, potentially requiring new reporting standards on almost all transactions.





The truth is, there may not be a lot we can do to stop a CBDC from arriving in our nations. But we can refuse to use one when they arrive, if they are as terrible for financial freedom as many believe.





In any case, I would love to hear your thoughts. And thank you for being here for 100 videos on this channel.





0:00 - A world of financial control

1:19 - New Dutch and American surveillance laws

2:35 - CBDCs are coming soon

5:29 - NordVPN insert

6:53 - Concerns surrounding CBDCs

9:51 - Controlling people with money

11:18 - What can we do?





► IMPORTANT LINKS:

Enter your email via the link below for free weekly lessons and insights into becoming financially free, investing, global tax and corporate structures, passports, residencies, and more.

JOIN: https://www.abundantia.co/





► SOCIAL MEDIA:

• Abundantia Instagram: @abundantia.co https://www.instagram.com/abundantia.co/

• Sorelle's Instagram: @sorelleamore https://instagram.com/sorelleamore

• Leon's Instagram: @leonhill https://instagram.com/leonhill

• Abundantia Twitter: https://twitter.com/abundantiaco

• Abundantia Facebook: http://facebook.com/abundantiafinance





Sorelle and Leon.

Founders, Abundantia





Liability Disclaimer: https://www.abundantia.co/disclaimer

*We may earn a commission if you buy any products or services via the links in this video's description. This video is not investment, financial, or legal advice. It may be incorrect, outdated, inaccurate, or reflect personal opinions. This video is for entertainment purposes only.





Presented by Sorelle Amore.

Written by Leon Hill.





#CBDC #CentralBankDigitalCurrency #WhatIsCBDC