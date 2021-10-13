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PROJECT PRECURSOR (ANTHONY & KATHLEEN PATCH) NOT A PRE-CURSOR BUT "THE MARK OF THE BEAST"
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539 views • October 13, 2021
COVID-19 MRNA VACCINES ARE NOT A "PRE-CURSOR" AS MANY PASTORS, MINISTERS, ETC ARE TELLING PEOPLE. MANY OF THEM ARE DECEIVING PEOPLE WHO ARE TRULY SEEKING THE TRUTH & FALL PREY TO THESE WOLVES IN SHEEP CLOTHING SAYING THAT THESE MRNA COVID-19 ARE NOT THE MARK OF THE BEAST! TAKE HEED & WOE UNTO THE INHABITANTS OF THE LAND!!!
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