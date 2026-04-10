🚨'These deaths were preventable' - US soldier blasts Hegseth after Kuwait base attack - CBS Exclusive, clip 2

🚨'These deaths were preventable' — US soldier blasts Hegseth after Kuwait base attack (clip 2)

Survivors tell CBS that the base was left unprotected, and troops were moved to an even more exposed position after the strike. Six American service members died.

Hegseth dismissed the drone attack as "a squirter."

Adding:

💬JD Vance departing for Islamabad: "We are willing to extend the open hand — but don't try to play us."

Meanwhile Iran has added a new precondition for Saturday's talks: the release of its frozen assets must happen before negotiations begin, on top of the existing Lebanon ceasefire demand.

Trump says the US is "loading up the ships" with weapons should talks collapse.

The Iranian delegation has entered Pakistani airspace.



