General Budanov and NATO Officers went MISSING after being STRUCK by the Latest Russian Missile VEPR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Meanwhile, on the night of December 27, Russia launched a missile attack on the territory of the Zaporizhia region. In particular, Russia wiped out the headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. At the same time, it is reported that this building was destroyed by the latest 'VEPR' missiles developed for such a rocket system as 'Tornado-S'.......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!