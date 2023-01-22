https://gettr.com/post/p25nb655dd5

2023.01.20 The Davos forum is nothing. It has become a joke. Once the power and money are openly made into some organization or some platform. It will be not far from death. That is not the place for all gods. The Davos Forum is about power and money. And the collection of power and money, collusion.

达沃斯论坛算个鸟。它已经是成为了笑话了。权利和金钱一旦公开的成为某个组织，成立某种什么平台，它离死就没多远了。那不是说万佛万神待的地方。达沃斯论坛是谈的权利和金钱，和权利和金钱的集合，勾兑。