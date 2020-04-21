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Survivors Ch. #4 – Searching (Rayford Looks for His Family) – Apocalyptic Movie
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17 views • April 21, 2020
In Chapter 4 (Searching), Rayford studies the pamphlet given to him by Reinhard at Heathrow Airport, and finds that it is lacking in answers...or is it? He contacts his daughter, Chloe, and learns that his wife and son have left the safety of their home to find Jesus, which is exactly what Reinhard said would happen. What else have the Jesans predicted? Click here https://goo.gl/jJWLbP to see the author's comments on this chapter. Click here http://goo.gl/pYc35f to read more on the topic being presented in this video
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] #EndTimeSurvivors #SurvivorsNovel #LeftBehind
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] #EndTimeSurvivors #SurvivorsNovel #LeftBehind
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