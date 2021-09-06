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The Writing is on the Wall For Those Willing to See It if we Don't Stand Up Against it
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152 views • September 06, 2021
Dr Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko is the guest on Del Bigtree's The Highwire.
Here they talk about what is going on and how people are being lied to by the Authorities and the massive propaganda arm pushing the Fear Narrative.
Credit Del Bigtree's The Highwire and Doctor Vladimir Zelenko
Here they talk about what is going on and how people are being lied to by the Authorities and the massive propaganda arm pushing the Fear Narrative.
Credit Del Bigtree's The Highwire and Doctor Vladimir Zelenko
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