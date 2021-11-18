ReAwaken America Tour: Dr. Sheri Tenpenny and General Flynn warn about the deadly injections of spike protein that is causing sickness

The COVID-19 vaccine is not designed to lower the death rate or hospitalization rate, it is an injected particle that is leading to death and destruction across every age group. It is not doing anything to promote good health and wellbeing. We have 3 things that we need to be worried about now, we need to be worried about the upcoming inflation, the contents of the COVID-19 vaccine, and we have to be worried about the fraud of our election systems. So what is inside these COVID-19 shots? What are they? The three main shots Pfizer, moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The messenger RNA shots make a protein which your body recognizes as a foreign body in your organs. When it is first injected, it is protected with these nanolipid particles that have never been used before and that is what is used to deliver into the body. The protein then globs into your blood vessels, heart, liver, and even crossing the blood brain barrier. That foreign protein stimulates a protein to be made which is why Gert Van Boosche is also warning about in which the human body is primed to fight design using certain antibodies which may have the unintended consequence of enhancing infection in the future. And the J&J shot is even worse, why? The J&J shot is taking an adenovirus with its contents scooped out and inserts a double stranded DNA with the receipe to make the spike virus, but even that can cause mischief within your body. SO that is what is inside of these shots. When we use the phrase gain of function, we are weaponizing virus in order to make them more lethal and to juice them up. In fact it was so dangerous that it was outlawed in 2014 during the Obama administration. We have never done anything like creating these spike proteins before, but they don’t lower the death rate or the hospitalization rate despite what the CDC or the NIH say.

Should we trust the NIH, or the CDC or the FDA? Unfortunately, we can’t trust any of them. The CDC manipulates the data on a large scale basis and they are changing the data, they have rewritten the definition of a vaccine. They are being maniupalative, if this really is about health, they would put out a statement talking about the myth of the masks and this social distance nonsense, and they would have never released these shots because they had the data even as far back as March 2021 showing that they are not safe. We can’t trust the NIH who has even thrown Anthony Fauci under the bus. You cannot trust our major medical institutions. If we treated people sick with COVID-19 with early treatment protocols, a majority of them would be fine but instead doctors send them home and when they come back, they are given PCR tests which has been proven to have a false-positive track record. And remdesivir seems to also be harming people as it has a lot of side effects that can hurt people. And hospitals are suing patients for requesting treatment? What the hell!? This is a despicable industry, the health industry I mean, everything about it is corrupted and manipulated and now they have the gall to mandate vaccines for everybody! And they’ve scared everybody into fear which caused a lot of businesses to be shut down and have scared everyone and now they are putting out these ridiculous testing protocols of nasal swabs that can only be described as torture.

The bottom line is this, the COVID-19 tyranny that was thrust upon us was all a misdirection play to drive up inflation rates in this country and lead us down a path where we could potentially be facing over a 1000% inflation.

Doug asks a question to General Flynn, “there seems to be a rift between the senior leadership and the boots on the ground. A lot of the troops do not want the vaccine. There are some seals that have filed a lawsuit NOT to get the vaccine.” The military was never about getting rich, so what should we do about this? General Flynn says that the courts will resolve this issue, but can we really trust the courts? Mr. Santini says that once there is a correction in the market, he also says that real estate will crash also. Dr. Tenpenny is saying that there is real medical tyranny that is being pushed by global CEOs, and government agencies. The reason they are going after physicians so hard is because they know that these physicians are humanity’s least defense. Everybody needs to be steady, and victory won’t come without sacrifice and be very careful to not let fear overtake your emotions.