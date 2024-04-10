Create New Account
💉☠️ COVID FRAUD GENOCIDE MRNA "VACCINE" PERSONALITY DISORDER APATHY sat 30 mar 2024 georgegodley.com vlog.com
GeoGodley
3 Subscribers
328 views
Published 16 hours ago

Covid fraud democide mRna bio weapon clot shot “vaccine” survivors don’t care about 585 Million+ murders & injuries reported by Dr. James Thorpe https://rumble.com/v4lyuoe-march-27-2024.html

Keywords
vaccinebrain damagepersonalitygenocidechangecrimes against humanitycrimesmental illnessdisorderdemocidebio weaponapathycovidmrnaclot shot

