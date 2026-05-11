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My journey in hormone health | Hack my Age
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
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https://drchrisshade.com/good-and-bad-formulations-of-hormones-what-we-need-to-know-hack-my-age/ 

Zora Benhamou: How did you get into menopause and the hormone space?

Chris Shade, PhD: I've been in functional, integrative, regenerative medicine since 2009. Once you get in, it's not like you just stay in this lane, like this is what I am. As a company, we address all kinds of things in functional medicine. I got kind of obsessed with hormones back in about 2013 2014 I just started learning about them. A friend of mine, Dr Mark Gordon, was big hormone guy, and he introduced me then to Lauren Bramley, who was a big hormone person, who was just starting to use all of our detox because it was helping her address hormone issues that she couldn't get right, because she needed to detoxify them. So I started getting immersed in this. You know, soon I was taking Thierry Hertoghe's courses at A4M, then I started trying to figure out delivery techniques for these hormones. And Mark had suggested try to figure out testosterone. And it is really hard, in the literature, nobody knew how to put it into a liposome or a nanoparticle and get this high absorption. I started working with DHA, testosterone, and I started pulling in other hormones, and I realized that we could put together, within a supplement space, a complete package for female bioidentical hormone replacement, build a health that lasts


05/12/2024 Good and Bad Formulations of Hormones. What We Need To Know with Dr. Christopher Shade - Hack My Age - Zora Benhamou: https://youtu.be/l4h_kr7Dzz8?si=K95ZEg588affokTz

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healthnewstruthwomensupplementshormoneliposomalchris shadechristopher shade
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