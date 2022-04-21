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Document Shows CDC Sexually Harassed Teachers and Children
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90 views • April 21, 2022
This is not a joke. The CDC used COVID as an opportunity to groom children to support the LBGT movement and pushed schools to ask sexual harassment questions.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
War Room Pandemic - Delois Stallman (Attorney Child Advocate) Makes the case for sexual harassment by the CDC.
https://rumble.com/v11rlyu-the-federal-administrative-state-has-been-preying-on-local-curriculums.html
Matthew Dowd: “If Jesus Christ Was Alive Today He Would Be Called A Groomer”
https://rumble.com/v11rm08-episode-1798-matthew-dowd-if-jesus-christ-was-alive-today-he-would-be-calle.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
War Room Pandemic - Delois Stallman (Attorney Child Advocate) Makes the case for sexual harassment by the CDC.
https://rumble.com/v11rlyu-the-federal-administrative-state-has-been-preying-on-local-curriculums.html
Matthew Dowd: “If Jesus Christ Was Alive Today He Would Be Called A Groomer”
https://rumble.com/v11rm08-episode-1798-matthew-dowd-if-jesus-christ-was-alive-today-he-would-be-calle.html
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