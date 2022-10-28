The Patriot & Lama Show - Episode 76 – All Are Welcome

In God's Kingdom, All Are Welcome

In Episode 76 of the Patriot & Lama Show, We Talk About How God Invites All His Children to Come to Him Directly, and No Religion, Government, or Person is Needed.

So, Make Sure to Share This Episode with Family & Friends, as This Could Help Wake Them Up and Prepare Them Appropriately.

You Never Know Who You Can Help Change Their Life for the Better by Sharing This Teaching; So, Go Ahead, Sow Good Seed, And Share It Now.

At The End of This Episode, We Will Answer Questions from The Live Audience.

Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) Is the Founder of My Patriots Network & Mastermind Webinars, and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) Is the Founder of Circle of Life.

🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com

🙌 Join the FREE Circle of Life Community: https://Rasaji.com