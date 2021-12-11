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Man Wielding Machetes in the Streets of San Jose, Costa Rica
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501 views • December 11, 2021
Man Wielding Machetes in the Streets of San Jose, Costa Rica
The lesson here is you thought this was going to be some terrorist activity.
A lot of people didn’t understand what this guy was doing. He is an INTERSECTION ENTERTAINER, JUGGLING MACHETES FOR TIPS.
But we live in such a violent world, with video games, corporate imperialist wars, terrorist sensationalism, which stems mostly from the USA and NATO. They breed terrorist. And they are the world’s biggest terrorist.
But why did we jump to conclusions of the content of this video, because we are so orientated with violence because that is what sells commercials for the fascist media.
Lesson, don’t jump to conclusions from your violent orientations.
The HOAX is not in the title, but rather your desire for violence. Look up WIELDING, without the orientation of violence, and it applies to this video.
Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
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dr Meno on FACEBOOK
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JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
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The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
https://153news.net/manage_playlists.php?mode=edit_playlist&;pid=774
MONOPOLY: AN OVERVIEW OF THE GREAT RESET – FOLLOW THE MONEY, Shhhh, Fascist Zionist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GtcnlootkNvc/
The lesson here is you thought this was going to be some terrorist activity.
A lot of people didn’t understand what this guy was doing. He is an INTERSECTION ENTERTAINER, JUGGLING MACHETES FOR TIPS.
But we live in such a violent world, with video games, corporate imperialist wars, terrorist sensationalism, which stems mostly from the USA and NATO. They breed terrorist. And they are the world’s biggest terrorist.
But why did we jump to conclusions of the content of this video, because we are so orientated with violence because that is what sells commercials for the fascist media.
Lesson, don’t jump to conclusions from your violent orientations.
The HOAX is not in the title, but rather your desire for violence. Look up WIELDING, without the orientation of violence, and it applies to this video.
Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
https://153news.net/manage_playlists.php?mode=edit_playlist&;pid=774
MONOPOLY: AN OVERVIEW OF THE GREAT RESET – FOLLOW THE MONEY, Shhhh, Fascist Zionist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GtcnlootkNvc/
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