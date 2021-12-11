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Man Wielding Machetes in the Streets of San Jose, Costa Rica
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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501 views • December 11, 2021
Man Wielding Machetes in the Streets of San Jose, Costa Rica

The lesson here is you thought this was going to be some terrorist activity.
A lot of people didn’t understand what this guy was doing. He is an INTERSECTION ENTERTAINER, JUGGLING MACHETES FOR TIPS.
But we live in such a violent world, with video games, corporate imperialist wars, terrorist sensationalism, which stems mostly from the USA and NATO. They breed terrorist. And they are the world’s biggest terrorist.

But why did we jump to conclusions of the content of this video, because we are so orientated with violence because that is what sells commercials for the fascist media.

Lesson, don’t jump to conclusions from your violent orientations.

The HOAX is not in the title, but rather your desire for violence. Look up WIELDING, without the orientation of violence, and it applies to this video.



Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist

bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/

ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist

Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist

153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist


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The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
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EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
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MONOPOLY: AN OVERVIEW OF THE GREAT RESET – FOLLOW THE MONEY, Shhhh, Fascist Zionist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GtcnlootkNvc/
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