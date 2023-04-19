https://gettr.com/post/p2er9ss083c

Ava通过自己生活在中共国上海的父母的亲生经历讲述中共的COVID隔离封锁是造成大量中国人死亡的真正原因。中共只把中国人当奴隶，中共就像纳粹德国的希特勒，希望本国的老弱病残等享受社会福利的人死去。

Ava uses the personal experience of her parents living in Shanghai, China, to tell that the CCP’s COVID lockdown is the real reason for the death of a large number of Chinese people. The CCP only treats the Chinese as slaves. The CCP is like Hitler in Nazi Germany, hoping that the old, weak, sick, and disabled in the country who enjoy social welfare will die.

