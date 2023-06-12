Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Lesson Extract (Avoid Being Cut & Stabbed - hints, examples & exercises)
100 views
channel image
Ninja Kids Dojo TV
Published Yesterday |

Full lesson Video: https://www.brighteon.com/03ee7dc7-614a-4d3e-9979-a5c79be9e576


Full lesson Description & Notes: https://open.substack.com/pub/ricksensei/p/level-1-episode-12-distance-and-footwork?r=26fwlx&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web


Hints and Tricks to Help Avoid Being Cut & Stabbed by a Knife Assailant. Please do warm up (in your own way) to do these exercises. We are not responsible for any injuries that may happen while you try out anything we teach, show in this vide - please be very careful!!



Keywords
self defensemartial artspersonal protection

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket