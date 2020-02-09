G2Voice Broadcast #011 Don't fear the seasonal Flu and NEVER take the “flu” shot - Ear Protocol 11-27-16

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This weeks Newsletter: http://mmsnews.is/374-don-t-fear-the-seasonal-flu-and-never-take-the-flu-shot-g2voice-broadcast-11-11-25-2016
References:
* http://mmsnews.is/374-don-t-fear-the-seasonal-flu-and-never-take-the-flu-shot-g2voice-broadcast-11-11-25-2016
* http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2009/10/24/CBS-Reveals-that-Swine-Flu-Cases-Seriously-Overestimated.aspx
* www.herc.org/hercarticles/natural.htm
* http://www.news-medical.net/health/Types-of-Autoimmune-Disease.aspx
* http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2012/05/31/coconut-oil-for-healthy-heart.aspx
* https://www.verywell.com/b-complex-vitamins-89411
* http://beforeitsnews.com/tea-party/2016/11/vitamin-b12-deficiency-is-dangerous-2584023.html
* http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2013/12/08/magnesium-health-benefits.aspx
* http://healthyeating.sfgate.com/6-essential-nutrients-functions-4877.html
* http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2012/12/17/magnesium-benefits.aspx
* http://healinglifeisnatural.com/most-bottled-water-is-filled-with-fluoride-heres-a-complete-list-of-brands-to-avoid/
* https://healthimpactnews.com/2015/formaldehyde-a-poison-and-carcinogen-used-in-vaccines/
* https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbaMYcOTbho
* http://www.naturalhealth365.com/flu-vaccine-gulf-war-syndrome-2044.html
* http://www.vaccines.news/2016-01-20-cdc-admits-last-years-flu-shot-was-one-of-the-most-ineffective-vaccines-to-date.html
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Tune in next week where we will be talking about the Arthritis and Protocol 3000.