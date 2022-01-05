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''Crime Against Humanity' - Putin on 'Wokeness' and Western PC Culture
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82 views • January 05, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the far-left woke ideology is causing societal ills in the West, saying that it is no different than what happened in Russia during the 1917 revolution.
The President of the Russian Federation severely criticized the West for having allowed woke culture to introduce 'reversed discrimination' through critical race theory and the destruction of traditional family values through gender ideology.
Russian President Valdimir Putin has condemned the promotion of woke culture in the West, including critical race theory and gender ideology, and has described the latter as a “crime against humanity.”
Putin made the comment last Thursday while addressing dignitaries and reporters at the Valdai discussion club in Sotchi, an annual forum on Russian affairs. The Russian president severely criticized the West for having allowed woke culture to introduce “reversed discrimination” through critical race theory and the destruction of traditional family values through gender ideology, both of which he compared to propaganda tools used by communist governments during Russia’s Soviet era. He then described exposing innocent children to non-traditional sexual values as “monstrous” and a “crime against humanity.”
Solution: This is how the world will be saved – for real. https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/solution
The President of the Russian Federation severely criticized the West for having allowed woke culture to introduce 'reversed discrimination' through critical race theory and the destruction of traditional family values through gender ideology.
Russian President Valdimir Putin has condemned the promotion of woke culture in the West, including critical race theory and gender ideology, and has described the latter as a “crime against humanity.”
Putin made the comment last Thursday while addressing dignitaries and reporters at the Valdai discussion club in Sotchi, an annual forum on Russian affairs. The Russian president severely criticized the West for having allowed woke culture to introduce “reversed discrimination” through critical race theory and the destruction of traditional family values through gender ideology, both of which he compared to propaganda tools used by communist governments during Russia’s Soviet era. He then described exposing innocent children to non-traditional sexual values as “monstrous” and a “crime against humanity.”
Solution: This is how the world will be saved – for real. https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/solution
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