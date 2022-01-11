© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Airline Pilot Latane Campbell Interview - A Pilot's View of COVID Policies
Follow
0
Share
Report
169 views • January 11, 2022
Steve Kirsch interviews airline pilot Latane Campbell.
Key points:
1. He knows about 100 pilots and 80% are not going to take the booster. They’ll quit if they are forced to take it.
2. Virtually all of the pilots know that masks are completely useless.
3. The pilots all take off their masks as soon as they close the cockpit door. Wearing masks makes flying dangerous.
4. If 20% of the pilots walk off the job, it’s the end of the commercial airline industry.
5. The airlines tried to strong arm the pilots into taking the vaccines or else. The pilots resisted and the airlines immediately recanted allowing religious and medical exemptions.
6. The more you vaccinate, the sicker people get. Most pilots have figured this out.
Key points:
1. He knows about 100 pilots and 80% are not going to take the booster. They’ll quit if they are forced to take it.
2. Virtually all of the pilots know that masks are completely useless.
3. The pilots all take off their masks as soon as they close the cockpit door. Wearing masks makes flying dangerous.
4. If 20% of the pilots walk off the job, it’s the end of the commercial airline industry.
5. The airlines tried to strong arm the pilots into taking the vaccines or else. The pilots resisted and the airlines immediately recanted allowing religious and medical exemptions.
6. The more you vaccinate, the sicker people get. Most pilots have figured this out.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.