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NOTICE: Private Criminal Prosecution AGAINST MATT HANCOCK IMMINENT
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155 views • November 23, 2020
NOTICE: Private Criminal Prosecution Moves To Final Pre-Court Stage
Private Criminal Prosecution against Matt Hancock for pandemic fraud.
The Antidote To COVID-1984 Is Magna Carta 2020
Posted on 23rd August 2020 by The Bernician
is a new Declaration of Rights. Please watch, like and share this video far and wide.
Transcript:
https://www.thebernician.net/magna-carta-2020-a-new-declaration-of-rights/
Private Criminal Prosecution against Matt Hancock for pandemic fraud.
The Antidote To COVID-1984 Is Magna Carta 2020
Posted on 23rd August 2020 by The Bernician
is a new Declaration of Rights. Please watch, like and share this video far and wide.
Transcript:
https://www.thebernician.net/magna-carta-2020-a-new-declaration-of-rights/
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