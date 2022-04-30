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A message to Putin from the Australian People - Aussie Cossack 042922
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280 views • April 30, 2022
Aussie Cossack speaks to the Russian News about the attitudes of everyday Aussies to the conflict with Russia and the unpopular decision of Scott Morrison to deploy Australian military assets against Moscow.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ro-NvG4qxUU&;ab_channel=AussieCossack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ro-NvG4qxUU&;ab_channel=AussieCossack
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