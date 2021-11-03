FARMERS PANIC, CAN'T GET SUPPLIES TO GROW FOOD

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Around the world, farmers are panicking as they are unable to get the supplies they need to produce food, from fertilizers to herbicides to tractor parts. India has setup a "War Room" for fertilizers after China stopped exports of DAP, prompting farmers to riot to obtain the product they need. Many nations are now limiting exports of food and these inputs, so that they may feed their own people. This was all foreseen by the Food Chain Reaction Game, which--like Event 201--announced this engineered crisis, and pre-scripted the solution. Christian breaks it down in this important Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/11/02/farmers-panic-cant-get-supplies-to-grow-food/
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*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
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EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
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https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
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LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)
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Category DIY & Gardening
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over