Joe Biden Unfit To Serve-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 9 2024

President Biden "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials," special counsel Robert Hur found in a bombshell report released Thursday — though Hur recommended against criminal charges, in part because a jury might view Biden as an "elderly man with a poor memory." So, the man with the nuclear codes is unfit for the job he holds, and yet, no action will be taken against him. Why? Because Joe Biden is the 'front man' for Obama's Third Term, that's why. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, everything we've long told you about the pretend presidency of Joe Biden is true, and now verified by the investigation of the Special Counsel. Joe Biden is so mentally not there that the investigation noted "jurors would not hold Biden liable for his actions on account of his perceived mental decline, even though he is seeking a second four-year term in November." To quote Rachel Maddow, that's a 'bombshell' right there. But hold on, the shadowy figures that actually run America are not done yet and they have something even bigger in store for us in November. Today we take you to our nation's capitol and rip the roof off of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to show you what's really going on, and how it will affect you in 2024 and beyond.



