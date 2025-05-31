🚨Genocide Censorship: Journalist home raided by police for daring to expose Israel’s lies about October 7th - Asa Winstanley

🚨GENOCIDE CENSORSHIP: Journalist Asa Winstanley’s home raided by police for daring to expose Israel’s lies about October 7th

‘It was the 17th of October, 2024. I’ve been covering the issue of Palestine and the pro-Israel lobby for 20 years. During the genocide in Gaza, I continued that coverage.

Since October 7th, 2023, I’ve focused heavily on the Hannibal Directive and how Israel killed many of its own people on that day, deliberately and otherwise, in the chaos and blanket bombing during the Palestinian military offensive. The article I had just published before the police raid was related to that: how Israel killed hundreds of its own people on October 7th.

Many of my readers and viewers were left with the impression that the raid was punishment for daring to cover that topic. We still don’t really know what it was ultimately about.

It was a very intimidating experience. It was October, so at that time it was still dark, ten to six in the morning. I was woken up blurry, in my dressing gown. There were around 10 officers, plus two evidence gatherers from the forensics team who were there to take possession of all my devices.

They were in plain clothes. I didn’t see weapons, but they likely had handcuffs and pepper spray. At first, it was very tense. They wouldn’t let me go to the toilet alone…I suppose they thought I might hide a device in there. It was a very intimidating experience.’

-Asa Winstanley, Associate Editor at The Electronic Intifada, discusses the police raid on his home by British police and his victory in the subsequent court case





