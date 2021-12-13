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The Ivermectin Story [ Mirror ]
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270 views • December 13, 2021
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https://www.worldtribune.com/researcher-andrew-hills-conflict-a-40-million-gates-foundation-grant-vs-a-half-million-human-lives/
Please read this transcript of a verbal wresting match between Dr Andrew Hill & Dr Tess Lawrie
It’s clear that Hill’s employer, University of Liverpool, has accepted $40M to make ivermectin go away.
The sponsor, Unitaid, is part funded by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
I knew about some of this in real time because Tess & I had discussed the situation.
I didn’t know it was as overt as the transcript reveals.
It is to be hoped that there’s a special place in Hell for Andy Hill.
Best wishes
Mike
Dr Mike Yeadon
“Dr. Lawrie knew that to make its ivermectin determination, WHO would rely on Hill’s study and another study from McMaster University known as the “Together Trial.” McMaster was hopelessly and irredeemably conflicted. NIH gave McMaster $1,081,541 in 2020 and 2021.61 A separate group of McMaster University scientists was, at that time, engaged in developing their own COVID vaccine—an effort that would never pay dividends if WHO recommended ivermectin as Standard of Care. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was funding the massive “Together Trial” testing ivermectin, HCQ, and other potential drugs against COVID, in Brazil and other locations. Critics accused Gates and the McMaster researchers of designing that study to make ivermectin fail.”
In other words, the McMaster researchers, just like Andrew Hill, knew that a positive appraisal of ivermectin would cost their university millions of dollars.
In a terse exchange, Lawrie laid out the ethical and personal risks for Hill:
Lawrie: I really, really wish, and you’ve explained quite clearly to me, in both what you’ve been saying and in your body language that you’re not entirely comfortable with your conclusions, and that you’re in a tricky position because of whatever influence people are having on you, and including the people who have paid you and who have basically written that conclusion for you.
Hill: You’ve just got to understand I’m in a difficult position. I’m trying to steer a middle ground and it’s extremely hard.
Lawrie: Yeah. Middle ground. The middle ground is not a middle ground …You’ve taken a position right to the other extreme calling for further trials that are going to kill people. So this will come out, and you will be culpable."
ALSO READ: https://johnplatinumgoss.com/2021/12/12/a-speech-to-move-mountains-aimed-at-physicians-lawyers-and-anyone-with-a-soul/
https://www.worldtribune.com/researcher-andrew-hills-conflict-a-40-million-gates-foundation-grant-vs-a-half-million-human-lives/
Please read this transcript of a verbal wresting match between Dr Andrew Hill & Dr Tess Lawrie
It’s clear that Hill’s employer, University of Liverpool, has accepted $40M to make ivermectin go away.
The sponsor, Unitaid, is part funded by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
I knew about some of this in real time because Tess & I had discussed the situation.
I didn’t know it was as overt as the transcript reveals.
It is to be hoped that there’s a special place in Hell for Andy Hill.
Best wishes
Mike
Dr Mike Yeadon
“Dr. Lawrie knew that to make its ivermectin determination, WHO would rely on Hill’s study and another study from McMaster University known as the “Together Trial.” McMaster was hopelessly and irredeemably conflicted. NIH gave McMaster $1,081,541 in 2020 and 2021.61 A separate group of McMaster University scientists was, at that time, engaged in developing their own COVID vaccine—an effort that would never pay dividends if WHO recommended ivermectin as Standard of Care. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was funding the massive “Together Trial” testing ivermectin, HCQ, and other potential drugs against COVID, in Brazil and other locations. Critics accused Gates and the McMaster researchers of designing that study to make ivermectin fail.”
In other words, the McMaster researchers, just like Andrew Hill, knew that a positive appraisal of ivermectin would cost their university millions of dollars.
In a terse exchange, Lawrie laid out the ethical and personal risks for Hill:
Lawrie: I really, really wish, and you’ve explained quite clearly to me, in both what you’ve been saying and in your body language that you’re not entirely comfortable with your conclusions, and that you’re in a tricky position because of whatever influence people are having on you, and including the people who have paid you and who have basically written that conclusion for you.
Hill: You’ve just got to understand I’m in a difficult position. I’m trying to steer a middle ground and it’s extremely hard.
Lawrie: Yeah. Middle ground. The middle ground is not a middle ground …You’ve taken a position right to the other extreme calling for further trials that are going to kill people. So this will come out, and you will be culpable."
ALSO READ: https://johnplatinumgoss.com/2021/12/12/a-speech-to-move-mountains-aimed-at-physicians-lawyers-and-anyone-with-a-soul/
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