SKYNEWS: 22AUG22 - Obsessed with Doom: Greta Thunberg Has Gone Bust

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A mere child, full of rage, obsessed with doom, totally devoid of any practical solutions – but here she was lecturing the world on how to fuel their 21st century economies, Mr Bolt said.
Thunberg is now a victim of her own success in scaring people into doing very, very stupid things that we're now paying for.