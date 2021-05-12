© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jonathan Pollard’s Remarks, Mercaz HaRav Yeshivah on Yom Yerushalayim 5781
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • May 12, 2021
Posted 11May2021 Jacob Richman "Jonathan Pollard English Speech at Jerusalem Day Celebration at Mercaz HaRav Yeshiva - May 10 2021": עצרת ההודיה המרכזית לציון 54 שנים לאיחוד ירושלים.
Jonathan Pollard said the Jewish people didn't receive the Land of Israel from the League of Nations, the UN, or US, but that it was given to them
by G-d. The Enemy is within the City's Gates. Leave the United Nations, Jordan has no claim over Jerusalem.
Jonathan Pollard said the Jewish people didn't receive the Land of Israel from the League of Nations, the UN, or US, but that it was given to them
by G-d. The Enemy is within the City's Gates. Leave the United Nations, Jordan has no claim over Jerusalem.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.