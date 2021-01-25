WORLD FREEDOM ALLIANCE INTERVIEW PART 1 - HEIKO SCHÖNING

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Oracle Films, January 20, 2021
Martin Byrne BL sits down with founding members of the World Freedom Alliance to discuss the implications of lockdowns, the Covid-19 vaccine and The Great Reset.
Part 1 - Heiko Schöning - Medical Doctor from Germany
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2BJhtUbfQFSI/
Part 2 - Mads Palsvig - Former Investment Banker and Chairman of the Danish Political Party JFK21
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lyhEJSsrvIgc/
Part 3 - Professor Dolores Cahill - Molecular Biologist & Immunologist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7prWkLrk4D6v/