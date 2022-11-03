Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
War Of The Spirits: Spoken Over “Five – Guardians of David”
20 views
channel image
BrotherLance.com
Published 21 days ago |

You are a soldier involved in spiritual warfare. Not some happy resident of the great country club in the sky, with cherubim and seraphim’s playing harps. No. Even they are involved in the war that surrounds mankind. Modern western Christianity is sold as a river boat cruise with all your needs being attended to by a servant God. This is a lie, as we are all drafted into the war of Good and Evil. To borrow from military hierarchy: “Our President is God, our Commanding Officer is Jesus, and the Communications Officer is the Holy Spirit”. Now, the Devil wants you to believe that the war is over and that you have nothing left to do except take the lazy river all the way to Heaven. Then you won’t be effective, you would actually be A-WOL. It’s time to get serious about our calling and engage in the fight, the “War of The Spirits!”

Download The Podcast: https://christiansoulprepperpodcast.buzzsprout.com/

Download My Free Book: http://weshallbelikehim.com/

Visit My Website: https://brotherlance.com/


Keywords
biblejesusspiritual warfare

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket