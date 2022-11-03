War Of The Spirits: Spoken Over “Five – Guardians of David”

You are a soldier involved in spiritual warfare. Not some happy resident of the great country club in the sky, with cherubim and seraphim’s playing harps. No. Even they are involved in the war that surrounds mankind. Modern western Christianity is sold as a river boat cruise with all your needs being attended to by a servant God. This is a lie, as we are all drafted into the war of Good and Evil. To borrow from military hierarchy: “Our President is God, our Commanding Officer is Jesus, and the Communications Officer is the Holy Spirit”. Now, the Devil wants you to believe that the war is over and that you have nothing left to do except take the lazy river all the way to Heaven. Then you won’t be effective, you would actually be A-WOL. It’s time to get serious about our calling and engage in the fight, the “War of The Spirits!”

Download The Podcast: https://christiansoulprepperpodcast.buzzsprout.com/

Download My Free Book: http://weshallbelikehim.com/

Visit My Website: https://brotherlance.com/



