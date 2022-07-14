Hour 2: Zombie Mode 🕗 Lifehacking the important yet cognitively undemanding

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another common sense, yet uncommonly practiced productivity strategy. Hour 2 is the last working hour of the day. You'll be surprised at the productivity gains you'll get from shifting your cognitively undemanding tasks and activities from the midst of the working day to Hour 2.
Read 🔖 Everything mentioned here