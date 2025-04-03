BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Deadly Israeli massacre at an UNRWA clinic sheltering displaced Palestinian families in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza - part 2, early today
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 4 weeks ago

Apocalyptic scenes unfold after a deadly Israeli massacre at an UNRWA clinic sheltering displaced Palestinian families in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza, killing at least 19 civilians, including 9 children.

Medical sources told Al-Jazeera that 53 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

I saw a few horrible videos today about this: 

💔 MAN CARRIES BABY WITH HEAD BLOWN OUT - victim of latest Israeli horrific massacre in north Gaza's Jabalia camp, where IDF missiles targeted and destroyed UNRWA clinic. Another where a father holds up his tiny baby without a head. 

At least 19 people, including 9 children and women, murdered in the criminal Genocidal attack.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy