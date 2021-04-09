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Vaccine Passports: THIS Is Where It Leads
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120 views • April 09, 2021
Vaccine Passports: THIS Is Where It Leads
Vaccination passports are creating public and political dispute across the world. Is this debate a matter of civil liberties, and can the state compel you to take a vaccine with the reward of everyday freedoms?
#vaccinepassport #vaccine #passport
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCswH8ovgUp5Bdg-0_JTYFNw
Vaccination passports are creating public and political dispute across the world. Is this debate a matter of civil liberties, and can the state compel you to take a vaccine with the reward of everyday freedoms?
#vaccinepassport #vaccine #passport
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCswH8ovgUp5Bdg-0_JTYFNw
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