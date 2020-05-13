How do you feel about the words - Russian revolution is inevitable? ; Nicolai Levashov

How do you feel about the words - Russian revolution is inevitable. What is your understanding?

ANSWER: Yes they are waiting for that but it's not going to happen. They are ready to pay money for this to happen. As soon as it sparkle somewhere, they immediately bring in NATO troops and sign the agreement. Do I need to continue explain the situation for someone?

(From the audience) ""What kind of agreement?"" – Agreement between NATO and Russia was signed in 2007 and updated in 2008. In case if there is a thread to democracy in Russia, or environmental issues arise or some technogenic problems, NATO will bring their troops without any warning ie airplanes will be landed, control will be taken over all strategical areas, banks, TV etc. No need to explain any further.

Such a contract has been signed. Any revolution in Russia will mean a death for a country. Has any revolution brought any goodness to a country? Can you please give me at least one fact from the past of the world history, not only Russian past, when the revolution was brought a positive results?

(From the audience: in Cuba) - In Cuba? Have you talked with Cubans? I did and for some reason they are not very happy about it. They have such a poverty, that you can’t imagine. Nothing was changed there except the start of the poverty.

The revolution in Libya? Do you know what happened in Libya? The typical Orange Revolution. Gaddafi didn’t kick back much. Why the hell is a Gaddafi, if he led a policy opposite to US policy and kept all his savings in the United States banks. (From the audience: Our people kept there as well). Our people kept there for different reason.

…(From the audience: NATO will enter the country and our troops will start a fire and also how our air defence system will let them in? Do you know how much left of our defence system? Do you think our army as strong as it was before? It systematically destroyed. The army has been systematically and deliberately destroyed. (From the audience: do our people think through their butt?). - You are right to express your thought that way but the fault is not in people. (From the audience – ordinary people don’t get up there). - So it's not the ordinary people. So I said, unfortunately, the problem is that people are (bought) for 500 rubles, for a loaf of bread or a kilo of cereals ...

(From the audience: old grannys have nowhere to go). – They have nowhere to go because those whom they choose, putting old grannys in such conditions. (From the audience: Only mentally stable people, good managers should be involved in elections but not every ""redneck"") (from the audience: who will organize it? Who is ""redneck""? ) - Yes, that's it. ...

I believe that the term ""redneck"" – has been created by social parasites because a man can sink to the bottom and become a scumbag but there are only a few of these around. Do you know who’s called a ""redneck"" ? Ordinary people who work hard. (From the audience: they have been turned into ""redneck""). – They haven’t been just transformed but they allowed this to happened. These are two different things. (From the audience: we are forbid to protect ourselves ...)

Wait a minute, I will give you a simple answer to your question. I do not remember the name of the city where a lot of young people were dying from drugs. (From the audience: Dolgoprudny). - Dolgoprudny? They dealt with it simply - people whose children have died from drugs have asked to be nominated to stop it! They have been elected and they replaced all previous, they cleaned police etc. There are no more drugs in this city. This is an example.

These people had a bad start and it wasn’t easy and no-one brought a solution to them. It was so bad that they took a power into their own hands in this city. And the similar things probably happening in other cities. They have replaced the corrupted police completely and took their places. After the death of their children only a worst scumbag will sell drugs to kill other children.