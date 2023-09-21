Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Challenging the Pandemic Treaty: Andrew Bridgen Speech At EU Parliament 04.07.2023
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3266 Subscribers
35 views
Published Yesterday

MIRRORED from Andrew Bridgen MP

5 Jul 2023 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wADMuGoLgjA&ab_channel=AndrewBridgenMP 

Keywords
parliamentspeechpandemic treatyandrew bridgen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket