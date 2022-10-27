Drink Along w #beerandgear 51 Four Peaks Double Knot 3.75/5

I misspoke This is double knot. The Big Brother of hop knot.Dangerously smooth and drinkable, Double Knot is the bigger brother of our IPA, Hop Knot. We actually used more than double the amount of hops that went into Hop Knot, but “Double-and-a-Third Knot” sounded weird, so we rounded down. Double Knot has a warming maltiness with a subtle caramel edge, but hops added at seven different intervals during the brewing process are the star of the show.
She is an interesting drinker. Not my style but interesting none the less.
Running 9.0 for the ABV with the IBUs of 62 and the SRM is a solid 8.
STYLE: DOUBLE IPA
FLAVOR: GRAPEFRUIT, HONEY
COLOR: DEEP GOLD
Not band but not for me.
