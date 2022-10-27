Create New Account
Drink Along w #beerandgear 51 Four Peaks Double Knot 3.75/5
I misspoke This is double knot. The Big Brother of hop knot.Dangerously smooth and drinkable, Double Knot is the bigger brother of our IPA, Hop Knot. We actually used more than double the amount of hops that went into Hop Knot, but “Double-and-a-Third Knot” sounded weird, so we rounded down. Double Knot has a warming maltiness with a subtle caramel edge, but hops added at seven different intervals during the brewing process are the star of the show.

She is an interesting drinker. Not my style but interesting none the less.

Running 9.0 for the ABV with the IBUs of 62 and the SRM is a solid 8.

STYLE: DOUBLE IPA

FLAVOR: GRAPEFRUIT, HONEY

COLOR: DEEP GOLD

Not band but not for me.

Thanks for watchign, liking and sharing

Big 3

Skal

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

