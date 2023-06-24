Do Vaccines Make Us Healthier Or Sicker Over Time 3 Independent Studies Weigh In (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Fetzer at:-
Three independent studies on childhood vaccination, released in 2020, compared the overall health of vaccinated and unvaccinated people — the study that Pharma companies WILL NOT DO — and the results are striking! Other than the fact that the maker of this video believes in “covid-19” being an “infectious disease,” this is a great video to send your vaccine-believing friends and family!
