Do Vaccines Make Us Healthier Or Sicker Over Time 3 Independent Studies Weigh In (mirrored)

Three independent studies on childhood vaccination, released in 2020, compared the overall health of vaccinated and unvaccinated people — the study that Pharma companies WILL NOT DO — and the results are striking! Other than the fact that the maker of this video believes in “covid-19” being an “infectious disease,” this is a great video to send your vaccine-believing friends and family!





Source: https://rumble.com/v2vdm9a-do-vaccines-make-us-healthier-or-sicker-over-time-three-independent-studies.html