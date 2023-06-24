Create New Account
Do Vaccines Make Us Healthier Or Sicker Over Time 3 Independent Studies Weigh In (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Fetzer at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vm7tIPlXE4pq/

Three independent studies on childhood vaccination, released in 2020, compared the overall health of vaccinated and unvaccinated people — the study that Pharma companies WILL NOT DO — and the results are striking! Other than the fact that the maker of this video believes in “covid-19” being an “infectious disease,” this is a great video to send your vaccine-believing friends and family!


Source: https://rumble.com/v2vdm9a-do-vaccines-make-us-healthier-or-sicker-over-time-three-independent-studies.html

vaccinesgardasilgerm theoryimmunityterrain theoryhpvdnastudydamagemandatesunvaccinatedantibodiesdr suzanne humphries

