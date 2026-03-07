A moment captured by eyewitnesses of a powerful strike in western Iran.

⚡️Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a conversation with Vladimir Putin, denied Tehran's involvement in the drone strikes in Azerbaijan.

⚡️The Israeli special forces were ambushed by Hezbollah while attempting to land in the Bekaa Valley tonight. At least one helicopter was shot down.

IDF fighter jets were deployed to free the troops. The evacuation forces were also attacked with anti-tank missiles.

According to preliminary information, several IDF soldiers were captured by Hezbollah.

⚡️The third American nuclear aircraft carrier in a row has set course for the Middle East.

The USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier of the US Navy has received an order to redeploy to the region to participate in an operation against Iran.