Trump comments on today's US stock market drop

Trump comments on today's U.S. stock market drop. "I haven't seen it".

Sudan told the United Nations' highest court on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates was violating the Genocide Convention by arming and funding the rebel paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, in a case vigorously contested by the UAE.

Three Americans repatriated to the United States from Congo this week have been charged with participating in an elaborate coup attempt aimed at overthrowing the African nation’s government last year, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.