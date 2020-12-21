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RALLY TO SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSES-- The Village Restaurant, San Diego, 12-20-20
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62 views • December 21, 2020
Looking good! Now quadruple that crowd, and lets make some news. Form a network, and come to each others aid when needed. For each member of the crowd that has a business, open it and keep one finger on speed dial. Try putting out this fire and you will just spread the embers. We shall not be bound!
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