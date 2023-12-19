Create New Account
Decentralize.TV - Episode 26, Dec 19, 2023 - Epic Cash project lead reveals huge advantages for MimbleWimble blockchain tech and privacy crypto
DecentralizeTV
Gene from Epic Cash talks with Mike and Todd about the advantages of the MimbleWimble blockchain and impressive new research efforts by Epic Cash to achieve "non-interactive transactions" while maintaining full privacy. The crypto asset covered in the interview is Epic Cash, with details found at EpicCash.com


