BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Busted! Major Media Crimes Exposed
What is happening
What is happening
9673 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
113 views • 8 months ago

See how the news is always lying to you, never telling the truth!


World leading news reporters and journalists reveal how the news is used by billionaires, governments and intelligence agencies to control the beliefs and behavior of the public. Most news is pure propaganda to manipulate you. This documentary is highly revealing... Make sure to watch it!


To support the work and research of Dr. Robert O. Young and to help Dr. Young fight the lawfare that has been raged against him directly, go to: www.givesendgo.com/G2Z76


Dr. Young has dedicated his life to educate people about healthy lifestyle and diet. Most of his time and. resources are spent on research and scientific proof of the origin of disease and its' prevention.


He also needs your help to defend against the mainstream entities attempting to put his life's work and research to an end.


May God bless you for your prayers and your donations!


No donation is too small!


Click on the following link to watch, listen and learn about The Missing Link - https://rumble.com/v56a1ib-has-the-missing-link-been-found.html

Keywords
journalistcensorshipnewsdeceptionliesmind controlciajulian assangetruthexposedfitnesscensortargetedbustedindividualsscience healthmajor media crimes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy