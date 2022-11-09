Ukraine Update Nov 9, 2022

⚡️SITREP

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, an attack by a motorized infantry battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reinforced with tanks, was foiled by actions of Russian troops and artillery fire in the direction of Kuzemovka of (Lugansk People's Republic).

🚁 Furthermore, army aircraft attacks targeted two company tactical units of Ukraine's Armed Forces as they advanced to assault in the regions of Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️During the day, in Kupyansk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 160 Ukrainian personnel killed and injured, as well as two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, and two automobiles.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, an assault effort by two battalion tactical units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of Ploshchanka and Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic) was thwarted as a consequence of preparatory fire damage.

💥Over 100 Ukrainian personnel, three tanks, five armored combat vehicles, one MT-LB vehicle, two pickup trucks, and two automobiles were neutralised by Russian army aviation attacks and artillery fire.

◽️In South Donetsk direction, the enemy undertook two unsuccessful counterattacks in the direction of Novomikhailovka and Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic) in an attempt to slow down Russian troops' onslaught. The AFU troops were stopped and dispersed as a result of the fire damage. Approximately 90 Ukrainian servicemen, five armored fighting vehicles, one MT-LB vehicle, and two pickup trucks were eliminated.

◽️In Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, over the past 24 hours, the Russian troops overpowered nine attempts of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to breach the rear zones of defense. More than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, seven armored fighting vehicles, and ten cars were destroyed.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery struck four command posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Krasny Liman and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic), Kruglyakovka and Cherneshchyna (Kharkov region), as well as 64 artillery units in firing positions, manpower, and military equipment in 192 areas.

💥 One radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defense system was destroyed near Pervomaiskoye (Nikolayev region).

◽️ Three artillery platoons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were hit during the counter-battery battle in the territories of Antonovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonoye and Belyaevka (Kherson region).

✈️ Fighter Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down one Mi-24 of Ukrainian Air Force near Novovoskresenskoye (Kherson region).

💥 Air defense facilities have shot down 1 Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In addition, 17 projectiles of HIMARS and Olkha MLRS were intercepted in the Gruzsko-Lomovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Antonovka, Chernobayevka, Krynki, and Maslovka (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry







