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Arizona GOP HEARING on ELECTION FRAUD Highlights part 4
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202 views • December 01, 2020
Arizona GOP HEARING on ELECTION FRAUD Highlights part 4
• Signatures on ballots "didn't even resemble"
• President Trump calls in
• Protect the sacred right to vote
• You are sole guardian to combat a corrupt election
• Signatures on ballots "didn't even resemble"
• President Trump calls in
• Protect the sacred right to vote
• You are sole guardian to combat a corrupt election
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