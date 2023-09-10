Russian Spetsnaz Sent NATO Forces Into a Screaming Fit Behind Enemy Lines┃They Cannot Be Stopped

It seems that the Russian military command has finally realized that it is dealing with a serious enemy that needs to be fought with all available means and methods. Since February last year, the Russian military Command has never used elite reconnaissance and subversion groups of the Russian army. This Russian Spetsnaz is the most professional and well-trained combat unit of the Russian army. For example, 20 fighters of the Russian Spetsnaz capable of destroying an entire company of the enemy.

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN