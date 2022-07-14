The Vaccination Passport Pitfall: Road to Global Surveillance Dictatorship

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the name of health and
safety, the EU and WHO are eagerly working on the introduction of an
international vaccination passport. In addition to general data, however, all
private information is also to be stored. Is this really all about health, or
are there possibly altogether different interests being pursued?
👉 https://kla.tv/23064
👉 https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website