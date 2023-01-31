Biblical Health #44: The Bodies Amazing Air Filtration System For Longevity & Curing Asthma...

The cure for asthma is getting pneumonia and letting it run its course. But before you go into a crisis that can be life-threatening, cure your asthma by training yourself to breathe through your nose. Learning how to use the world's greatest filtration system is necessary for all people who want to live a respiratory illness-free life. For some, the lungs are the body's main way of eliminating toxins from the body. For everyone else learning to breathe properly will prevent toxic build-up and help you to avoid the change of seasons flu. If you don't get the flu every year you might get asthma instead...
