Judicial Watch Tom Fitton: "Racial Segregation Is Back!” --In California. Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit against Fulton County, Georgia for records regarding the hiring of Nathan Wade as a special prosecutor by District Attorney Fani Willis. Wade was hired to pursue unprecedented criminal investigations and prosecutions against former President Trump and others over the 2020 election disputes (Judicial Watch Inc. v. Fulton County, Georgia).
