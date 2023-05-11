CNN Crowd Cheers as Trump Vows to Pardon Many Jan 6 Patriots

CNN Crowd Cheers as Trump Vows to Pardon Many People Arrested on January 6
"You have two standards of justice in this country ... And then what they've done to these people, they've persecuted these people. And yeah, my answer is, if I get in ... it will be a large portion of them [I pardon]."
https://twitter.com/i/status/1656455707447681024
