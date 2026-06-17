SSP: Disclosure - Alien Abduction - They Walk Among Us... w PT Intro

SSP: Alien Abduction - They Walk Among Us... w PT Intro.. // This is a very lengthy video on the Alien Abduction, Genetic Harvesting, and Hybrid Race creation. Disclosure will NEVER reveal the true Alien Agenda - to replace mankind!

Pray before watching.

Source: https://youtu.be/Z2ljAXx9Hd0





Revelation 12 verse 7, And there was war in heaven: Michael and his angels fought against the dragon; and the dragon fought and his angels, and prevailed not; neither was their place found any more in heaven. And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceives the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him...

The alien agenda is part of a bigger picture, the war between good and evil, described in Revelation 12. Lucifer and his angels fought against Jesus Christ and his angels, and they were cast to the Earth, which means 3rd and 4th density…

The Alien agenda is just a continuation of Lucifer’s attempt to destroy mankind in a desperate act of revenge, and make a counterfeit creation of hybrid beings, that can host his fallen angel disembodied spirits. This is a replacement program under the guise of Alien Saviors…

The Aliens are Fallen angels, disembodied spirits, and hybrids. Lucifer is using advanced genetic engineering to make a hybrid race and host containers, suitable for the devils and demons to enter and coexist in the physical plain…

E T’s, Aliens, Non-human-Intelligence, are all names for Lucifer’s “angels” in various “Fallen Forms”. They are here to deceive, kill and destroy the SEED or Race of Adam. This is the final stage of the war in heaven…

Very soon, Lucifer will arrive looking like a Nordic Alien, offering peace and safety to a world in chaos. This is the true Anti-christ, and the “arrival” will occur just before Jesus Christ returns with wrath and judgement…

When watching this video, or any other modern-day video on Disclosure, or The Alien agenda, keep in mind that this is all about the Biblical War between Jesus Christ and Lucifer. The war between God’s children and the devils’ hybrids…

Alien abduction can occur to anyone not legally covered under the blood of Jesus Christ. Going to Church won’t save you if you have a false salvation, not built on Biblical Truth. Being a “believer” won’t protect you if you are following today’s Church, teaching false doctrines of devils…

Before you watch this video, repent to Jesus Christ for your sins, and ask for the blood of Jesus to cover you. Ask for Jesus Christ, who is God, to send his Holy Angels to protect you. This provides a Legal protection, as you work out your salvation with fear and trembling…



